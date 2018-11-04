APC Governors Have No Regard For Buhari – Shehu Sani

Published:





The senator representing Kaduna Central at the Nigerian Senate, Shehu Sani, says governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have no respect for President Muhammadu Buhari and do not share his philosophy.





Senator Sani, who made this comment in a recent interview, stressed that the President is unable to curtail the powers of the governors and have succumbed to them.





The Kaduna central lawmaker added that the Buhari administration is now run by invisible forces and has disconnected from the vision it started with.





His words: “I won’t rain insults on the President or Chairman of the party, but what I would say is that their weaknesses, their vulnerability, their failures have been evident in the very sense that they were helpless in the face of firepower by the state governors.





“Well, if you look at his attitude to governance and his philosophy of being for everybody and nobody has led the party nowhere and it is also leading the party nowhere,” Sani said.





“If you are a leader, you cannot preside over a nation by body language or side language. You have to take decisions, you have to be decisive. You don’t also have to depend on the decisions of others but you can consult others for the decisions which you are going to take. The governors under the APC today don’t respect President Buhari; they have no respect for him and they don’t share what his philosophy is all about.





“While the chairman of the party sees the need to preserve the loyal band within the party, the governors don’t see the need for it. They want to plant their stooges. As far as I am concerned, the seat that I occupy, the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, Nasir el Rufai is putting a stooge there to keep the place for him so that after he is out of government, he can also be a senator.





“The governors see senatorial seats as places they should preserve for their future and that’s why you find some people going to the national assembly without standing up to do their work as parliamentarians because they were there standing in for somebody.”





Meanwhile, Senator Sani resigned his membership of the APC in protest in October and joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) due to his inability to secure the ticket of the APC for the 2019 elections despite assurances from the national working committee of the party.

