APC Diverting Attention From Oshiomhole, Osinbajo Indictment - Atiku

Published:





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of distracting attention from the indictments of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and its chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. The vice president made this known in a statement by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation.





The organisation recalled that the APC had accused Atiku of attempting to smuggle a large sum of money into the country to fund his campaign.





It expressed surprise that the same APC which made that allegation turned around by releasing a new statement contradicting their earlier statement and insinuating that the former vice president was broke.





Former governor of Edo state Adams Oshiomhole

The statement read: “Our response is to urge the APC to make up its mind on which lie it wants to tell the Nigerian people and then stick to that lie.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“As a party in power, there ought to be more stability in the APC, at least to give the public and the international community some assurance that the party is not imploding. No wonder there is a lot of policy flip-flop under the APC administration.





“We know that the APC is desperate to distract attention from the recent indictment of Vice-President Osinbajo by the House of Representatives for grand corruption and the interrogation of their chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Department of State Services on charges of collecting huge bribes to influence party primaries.





“Given the sordid state of things in the APC and its imminent implosion over money politics, we are not surprised that the APC is throwing wild allegations at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar in the hope that something will stick.”

Share This