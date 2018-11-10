APC Crisis Is Being Blown Out Of Proportion By The Media...Festus Keyamo

Published:

The Spokesman for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), says the crisis within the party was being exaggerated by the media.

Keyamo said the crisis was normal for a ruling party, adding that things would become normal very soon.

He said, “Let me say clearly that what is happening now is only normal for a ruling party.”

Keyamo was speaking against the continued agitation for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Party Adams Oshiomhole who is being accused of massive corruption and the growing agitations among the members of the Party and governor after the recently held Party primaries across the States

