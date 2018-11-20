APC Constitutes Reconciliation Committees

Published:





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has set up six reconciliation committees, following the controversies that trailed its primary elections across the country.





The committees were set up to investigate and listen to the displeasures of aggrieved members of the party and aspirants at the last primary elections.





Below is the reconciliation committees…

South-east

1. Abdullahi Ganduje (chairman)

2. Samuel Lalong

3. Kayode Fayemi

4. Godswill Akpabio

5. Umaru Dembo

6. Nasiru Aliko Koki

7. Ify Ugo Okoye





North-central

1. Ibrahim Geidam (chairman)

2. Godwin Obaseki

3. Rotimi Akeredolu

4. Jibrilla Bindow

5. Pius Akinyelure

6. Vivian Chukwuani

7. Audu Ogbe





South-west

1. Kashim Shettima (chairman)

2. Nasir el-Rufai

3. Akinwumi Ambode

4. Modupe Adelabu

5. Dakuku Peterside

6. Ken Nnamani

7. Seida Bugaje





North-west

1. Abiola Ajimobi (chairman)

2. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar

3. Yahaya Bello

4. Adamu Aliero

5. Danjuma Goje

6. Jim Nwobodo

7. Fati Balla









South-south

1. Rauf Aregbesola (chairman)

2. Atiku Bagudu

3. Abubakar Sani Bello

4. Gbemisola Saraki

5. Emeka Wogu

6. Sullivan Chime

7. Aleluchi Cookey-Gam





North-east

1. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (chairman)

2. Aminu Masari

3. Abubakar Badaru

4. Jumoke Anifowoshe

5. Matthew Omegara

6. Hafsat Mohammed Baba

7. Abdullahi Aboki.





Meanwhile, the new committees do not have a right to change the candidates approved by the party for the 2019 election.

