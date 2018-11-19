Any Other Party Can Lead Nigeria But Definitely Not PDP. - President Buhari

Published:





President Buhari has once again kicked against the opposition party, PDP's plan to return to power come 2019.





While speaking to a group of South East leaders who paid him a courtesy visit in the presidential villa Abuja, President Buhari said although the forthcoming elections should not be a do or die affair, he will never support the opposition party to rule the country.









"Let anybody lead this country but not the PDP. They (PDP) were so reckless with the resources of the country.





The state of infrastructure we inherited was terrible – no roads, the railway was killed and power. They lacked conscience because anybody with a conscience will not do what they did. We will report them to Nigerians.” he said.





Speaking further, President Buhari said





"We will not get tired of speaking about the golden opportunity Nigeria lost during 16 years of the PDP. We earned money, which we didn’t use. If you ruin the economy, send your children abroad to get education; won’t they come back? I said it 30 years ago that this is the only country we have. We must stay here and salvage it together''.

