Another Two House Of Reps Members Dump APC

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives on Thursday dumped the ruling party.





Two members had dumped the APC on Wednesday.





At the plenary on Thursday, Speaker Yakubu Dogara read letters from Ahmed Abu (Niger State) and Stephen Olemija (Ondo State) announcing their defections to the Social Democratic Party and the Action Alliance, respectively.





The lawmakers blamed the conduct and outcome of the APC primaries in their respective states for their defections.

