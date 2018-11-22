Thursday, 22 November 2018

Another Two House Of Reps Members Dump APC

Published: November 22, 2018

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives on Thursday dumped the ruling party.

Two members had dumped the APC on Wednesday.

At the plenary on Thursday, Speaker Yakubu Dogara read letters from Ahmed Abu (Niger State) and Stephen Olemija (Ondo State) announcing their defections to the Social Democratic Party and the Action Alliance, respectively.

To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813

The lawmakers blamed the conduct and outcome of the APC primaries in their respective states for their defections.

Categories:
Share This
Abiola Alaba Peters

0 comments: