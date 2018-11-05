Another Nigerian Teenager Stabbed To Death In London

Published:





Malcolm Mide-Madariola, 17, a Nigerian teenager from Peckham has died after being stabbed outside a Tube station in London.





He was attacked in Balham Hill outside Clapham South station, London, at about 16:25 GMT on Friday. He died in hospital following the stabbing which police said happened after "an altercation between two small groups of young males".





At the moment, no arrests have been made as part of the murder investigation. Malcolm, a student at a college in Clapham, became the second teenager to be stabbed to death in south London within 24 hours.





The first victim, 15-year old Jay Hughes died on Thursday night after being stabbed in a chicken shop in Randlesdown Road, Bellingham. No arrests have been made in that murder investigation.

