Anambra House Of Assembly Impeach Speaker

The Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday impeached speaker, Rita Maduagwu.





She was impeached by 20 out of the 30 members of the House on Tuesday.





Ikem Uzozie, representing Aguata II constituency moved the motion for her impeachment. He was seconded by Onyebuchi Offor( Ekwusigo constituency)





Maduagwu was accused of financial impropriety, gross misconduct and sundry allegations.





The House subsequently appointed Ikem Uzozie the new speaker.

