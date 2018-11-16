Amidst Bribery Scandal, Buhari Passes Vote Of Confidence On Governor Ganduje

Published:





President Buhari has passed a vote of confidence on Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje who is currently enmshed in a bribery scandal.





Videos of Governor Ganduje allegedly receiving bribe in dollars from state contractors surfaced online in October. The governor has since denied the allegation.





There have been calls for the governor to resign from office following the bribery allegation.





President Buhari on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on the governor. While speaking to Nigerians residing in France, President Buhari described Governor Ganduje as a responsible governor who completed the projects initiated by his predecessors when he could have adopted the style of past administrations by abandoning ongoing projects to start his own.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"I compliment the governor for doing so much. He invited me, I went to Kano, the good projects started by Kwankwaso in education and healthcare, which is [where] a lot of emphasis should be made for ordinary Nigerians, the majority, poor Nigerians, Ganduje completed them.





If it were another person, he could have left them to show them this is the project he started, he diverted the balance to go and contest for presidency, instead of completing it. But he completed the project per specification, and Kano ordinary people are enjoying the benefit. I think that is very responsible of him'' he said.

Share This