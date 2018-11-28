American Fraud:EFCC Seize 29 Exotic Cars From Astrax Car Shop In Lagos

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(EFCC) Lagos office, yesterday seized 29 exotic cars during a raid on the office of a Lagos-based car dealer, Astrax Auto Shop.

The raid followed intelligence report received by the commission on the activities of the operators of the auto shop, who are said to be a syndicate of organized Internet fraudsters.

A statement by the Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade said a member of the suspected syndicate, Olusegun Micheal Adeyemi has been arrested.

The statement said: “Investigation revealed that the syndicate, which specializes in Business Emails Compromise, BEC, in the United States of America, USA, usually moves proceeds of its alleged illicit business to a nominated bank account owned by their mules in the U.S.

“The syndicate members allegedly launder the proceeds through money order, which they use to purchase cars in American auctions and ship same to Nigeria for sale.

“The EFCC had earlier arrested one of the syndicate members, Olusegun Micheal Adeyemi.

“In his statement to the EFCC, Adeyemi confirmed one Tayo Onilogbo Yusuf as the Managing Director of Astrax Autos and Automobile.

“The cars recovered from the syndicate include: four Toyota Corolla; seven Toyota Camry; two Toyota Highlander; two Toyota Venza; two Range Rover; one Ford SUV; three Mercedes Benz; one Toyota 4runner; one Toyota Sienna; four Honda Accord; one Toyota Sequoia and one Kia car.”

