Amaechi’s Plan To Remove Wike As Governor Will succeed– APC Chieftain

Published:





Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, a chieftain of the APC in Rivers State, has said the party plans to remove Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is materializing.





In a statement released on Wednesday, he said the success of the recently held ‘Operation Show Your PVC’ in the state was the final solution to the bad governance allegedly imposed on the state by Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).





Eze also commended the Director-General/ Secretary of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing him as a dangerous political strategist.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He said: “This ‘Operation Show Your PVC’, which is an exercise targeted at meeting and knowing supporters of the Rivers APC with valid PVCs in the various wards of the state, has once again positioned the former Governor of Rivers state, current Minister of Transportation and the Director-General/Secretary of Buhari Campaign Organization, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as a deadly political strategist, who has come to terms with the fact that to dislodge a slippery politician like Governor Nyesom Wike, there’s need of ensuring that over two million members of APC in Rivers state have their valid PVC.





“The era of PDP using militants and other untoward methods to rig elections has come to an end. Definitely not in 2019.”

Share This