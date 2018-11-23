Rotimi Amaechi Booed At Public Event Over Comments On Buhari

Published:





Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, got more than he bargained for on Thursday as he was booed and shouted down by a furious audience for attempting to reel out the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.





The drama emanated at a town-hall meeting/presidential debate organised by the Osasu Show Symposium in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





President Buhari had confirmed his participation at the presidential debate but neither put up an appearance nor sent a representative.





In a bid to defend his principal, Amaechi, who was not part of the debaters, took to the stage to mock Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over his plan to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).





The Minister alleged that Abubakar’s plan of privatising the state-owned oil company was laced with corrupt intentions.





Afterwards, Amaechi attempted to reel out Buhari’s achievements in the transportation sector, especially the railway, but was met with the resistance of the audience.





The audience booed him and shouted ‘sit down!’ ‘sit down! for as long as Amaechi tried to speak in praise of the government.





Obviously overwhelmed by the apparent anti-Buhari chants, the former Rivers State Governor bowed to pressure and took his seat.





The presidential candidates who debated against each another included Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Donald Duke (SDP), Oby Ezekwesili (ACPN), Tope Fasua (ANRP), and Ali Soyode (YES Party).

