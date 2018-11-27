Allow Me Lead Soldiers Into Sambisa Forest - Lawmaker Begs Buhari

Published:





A member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa state, Gudaji Kazaure, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him to lead a special task force to Sambisa forest, a stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists.





In a trending video online, the rep member aid as a hunter, he knows how to get “those idiots” in Sambisa.





His words: “Let the president appoint me; I will delegate a team to go inside the bush with myself to finish those idiots,” the lawmaker said.





“I am a hunter. I know all these bushes. I am a professional hunter. I can delegate a team of hunters.





“Let the government give us Army and Police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it. Even if it is tomorrow, I will lead.”

