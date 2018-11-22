All Now Set For Africa's Biggest Music Award (AFRIMA) In Accra Ghana

Published:

The Gold Coast (Ghana) Is Set To Host The 5th Edition Of Africa's Biggest Music Award (AFRIMA) This Weekend.





The 4 Day Event According To The President Of AFRIMA Mr Michael Dada Is Being Hosted Outside Nigeria For The First Time.





Over 100 Musicians From Africa And Around The Globe Have Already Arrived Accra For The Continental Event,Which Is Expected To Be Attended By The President Of Ghana And A Host Of Other Dignatories From AU.



CKN NEWS Crew Will Be Bringing You Live Report From The Venue Of The Event In Accra.



Stay Tuned

