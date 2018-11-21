Agbakoba Hits Buhari, Says Next Level Document Empty

Published:





Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign manual for his 2019 re-election bid.





Speaking on Tuesday during a morning show on ARISE TV, the senior lawyer referred to the document as a "complete disaster".





President Buhari, who is vying for a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday unveiled his campaign document tagged ”Next Level.”





The document covers the Buhari administration achievements in over three years and what Nigerians should expect in another four years if the 75-year-old gets another mandate in 2019.





But Agbakoba said the document had no “conceptual overhang,” saying: “It’s a handout. It’s not a political document. It has no conceptual overhang.





"The one for Atiku is 80 percent. It’s got the right stuff in it. It needs more work, but it’s a working document. It’s something I can live with. I see nice things there. It’s a conceptual framework that creates micro-economic stability. It’s got all the nice indices in it.





"On evaluation, it is clear that the economic blueprint unveiled by Atiku addresses national needs than Buhari’s economic plans.”Agbakoba also said that the ruling party had lost the goodwill it enjoyed during the 2015 elections.





He said: “Forget about the APC. The talk on the street is against the APC. I’ve not heard a single person saying any good thing about the APC.”

