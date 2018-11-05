Again, Organised Labour Meets FG Over Minimum Wage

Published:





Organized labour unions are meeting with officials of the Federal Government to finalize negotiations over the new minimum wage.





The meeting holding in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is being attended by officials of the government, representatives of the organised private sector and representatives of labour unions.





The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, his General Secretary and some representatives of the Trade Union Congress, as well as the chairman of the National Income and Wages Commission, were seen arriving the premises.





Also present is Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, who is one of the governors’ representatives in the tripartite committee and the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige.





Members of the committee are expected to sign the final report at today’s meeting and thereafter forward it to the SGF, Boss Mustapha, for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari.





The meeting comes barely 24 hours after the labour leaders boycotted a meeting convened by the Federal Government.

