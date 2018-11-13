House Of Reps Adjourns Sitting Again Over Faulty Sound System

Published:





The House of Representatives on Tuesday adjourned its plenary abruptly due to malfunctioning microphones and faulty sound system.





Since last week, House proceedings have witnessed hiccups forcing members to move from seat-to-seat in the hope that some of the microphones will work.





Speaker of the House, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, stated that the adjournment was necessary to create room for the sound system to be fixed.





The sitting was then adjourned till Wednesday, November 14, 2018.





He, however, stated that if the problem persists by Wednesday, the House will adjourn sitting indefinitely.





During plenary, which lasted a little over an hour, lawmakers were seen passing a cordless microphone around to enable them to contribute on the floor of the House.





This is the second time in under one week that the House would be adjoining plenary over a faulty sound system.

