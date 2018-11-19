Again, Five APC Members Die In Another Ghastly Motor Accident

Published:





Five members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died in a ghastly motor accident a few meters to Oke-Onigbin, a Kwara suburb, on the Omu-Aran-Ilorin highway on Sunday.





The APC members and some party executives of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state were on their way to a rally in Oro, the hometown of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who was meant to celebrate the outcome of Saturday’s bye-election which the party’s candidate, Raheem Olawuyi.





The cars conveying the party members, a Nissan Previa with registration number BU 383 ABJ and Mazda 323 number FKJ 169 AN, were said to have had a head-on collision with a Nissan Murano Jeep marked KJA 905 CV at about 4:30 pm. One of the party members was said to have died instantly following the impact of the crash while others were rushed to Adeyemo and Ajisafe hospitals in Omu-Aran.









The other four victims were said to have died in the hospital while those who sustained injuries, among them the party’s Chairman in the council, Hon. Yemi Aransiola, were being treated.

