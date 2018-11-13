Again, Court Stops Probe Of Bribery Allegations Against Gov. Ganduje

Published:





Justice Ahmed Tijjani of the Kano State High Court on Monday issued a restraining order on the state Assembly ad-hoc committee investigating allegations of bribery against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





This followed a petition filed before the court by a group, Lawyers for Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, challenging the legality of the committee.





The judge asked the two sides to maintain status quo pending the hearing before the court, which was adjourned till November 21.





To this end, the two parties, the legislature and the executive, have agreed to take no further actions as directed by the court.





The assembly is investigating Ganduje over the release of a video showing him collecting kickbacks from contractors.

