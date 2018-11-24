African Music Award Holds In Accra Today..250 Artistes On Ground For Epoch Event

Published:

AFRIMA LIVE FROM ACCRA, GHANA



All is now set for the 6th edition of Africa's biggest Musical Award. AFRIMA (African Music Award) holding today at the International Conference Centre ,Accra Ghana.



Over 250 top Musicians from Africa and across the globe are on ground for the fiesta.



The event started on Wednesday with several activities .



Yesterday the artistes ,guests and the media were taken on a tour of Accra .Sites visited included the tomb of foremost Pan African and Ghana's former President Kwame Nkrumah and other tourist sites.



Also the Ghanaian President also hosted the delegates and artistes at the Presidential Villa in Accra.



There was also a stopover at a School at OSU,Accra where the organizers donated computer accessories, musical equipments etc as part of their CSR.



Yesterday's event ended with a star studded Nomination Party



Red Carpet for the award proper starts at 6pm Ghanaian time (7pm Nigerian Time) and it is expected to be the biggest Award event in 2018.



CKN NEWS is on ground to bring you minute by minute account of the ceremony.





The Editor In Chief Of CKN NEWS ,Chris Kehinde Nwandu who is live in Accra is seen in this picture with the President of AFRIMA ,Mr Mike Dada at the event venue this morning as preparation intensifies .



Stay tuned .

