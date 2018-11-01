Afenifere Reveals What Buhari’s Government Will Do After Sale Of National Assets

Published:





The President Muhammadu Buhari-government will sell Nigerians as slaves if it finishes the sales of national assets, according to the Afenifere.





Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural body noted this on Wednesday in reaction to the move by the federal government to raise N289 billion from the sale of 10 public assets to fund the 2019 budget.





According to Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the government might sell Nigerians as slaves if it completes the sales of the assets.





“We are getting there but they are not accepting it,” Odumakin told Daily Independent.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“We told them in 2015 that there was no way out except we restructure Nigeria, that Nigeria has to be productive, but they said they are bringing change.





“Which change are they bringing? Now they are there. When the APC government came into power in 2015, our local debt was N11 trillion, it has increased to N26 trillion in three years.”





He added: “Now they are telling us they will sell assets. If after selling all these assets, there is nothing more to sell, they will start selling us as slaves to slave traders to fund the 2019 budget.





“Except Nigeria becomes productive and we allow every state to go and be digging under their soil and bring out what is there.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“We take all those items from the exclusive list, reduce them and allow every part of Nigeria to be productive, there is no way out and that is what they are showing.





“So, before they start selling us as slaves, we must insist on Nigeria’s restructuring.”

Share This