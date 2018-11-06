Adesua Etomi Reveals Why She Finds It Easy To Cry In Movies

Published:





Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian Ace musician, Adesua Etomi Wellington, has explained how she goes about crying in movies.





Adesua made the explanation while responding to a Twitter user, Taiwo Victoria, who wanted to know how she finds it comfortable crying in many of her roles.





The user @taiwocitoria_ asked, “@AdesuaEtomiW I’m rewatching your movies and I just want to know how you cry in your scenes like it looks so so real. Sorry if it’s an odd request,”





In her response, the actress said “Loool. I just put myself in my characters head space.





Adesua is noted for her roles in movies like “Falling”, “Knocking on Heaven’s Door”, “Wedding Party” ”10 days in Sun city” amongst others.

