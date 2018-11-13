Abia Gets New Police Commissioner

Published:





Police authorities have replaced Anthony Ogbizi with Chris Ezike as the new Commissioner of Police in Abia state.





Ezike had served in the Department of Research and Planning, Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja.





Speaking at the formal handover, Ezike said that he would partner the communities in setting agenda and proffering solution to security challenges in Abia for better result.





He said that the command under his watch would carry the communities along in the discharge of its duty to the people.





“I owe it a duty to God to discharge my duty to the best of my ability,” he said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Ezike solicited the cooperation of the rank and file to ensure a more efficient policing of the area.





He promised to hold strategic meetings with the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Units to properly acquaint himself with relevant information on the crime situation in Abia.

Share This