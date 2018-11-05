79 School Students Abducted In Cameroon

Published:





79 students have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in the the Cameroon city of Bamenda.





According to reports, the gunmen stormed the Presbyterian Secondary School Nkwen and rounded up the children. After shooting sporadically into the air, a teacher, the school principal and a driver were abducted alongside the students.





It is not clear who is responsible for the kidnapping but some believe that it is unconnected with Boko Haram members that have attacked the regions in the anglophone country that shares boundaries with Nigeria.





Recall that in April 2014, Boko Haram members abducted over 200 Chibok school girls and in March this year the sect members abducted 110 Dapchi school girls,

