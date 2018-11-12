65 Year Old Man Dies While Having Sex With 34 Year Old Lover In Anambra

Published:





Tragedy struck at a hotel in Awka, the Anambra state capital yesterday Sunday November 11th after a 65-year-old man, Obi Nwoda, died while having sex with his 34-year-old lover.





According to reports, the man arrived the hotel on Friday November 10th and stayed there in the last two days, satisfying his sexual urge with different girls





“The man had been here for two days with different girls visiting him before the unfortunate incident took place. We suspect that he was a businessman.” a resident in the said.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, said





“There was a report by the management of the hotel in Agu, Awka at the ‘B’ Division that on the same date at about 5pm, one Ifeoma Ayinka, 34 years old of Agu Ukwu in Anaocha LGA, who came to lodge in the hotel with one Obi Nwoda ‘M’ aged 65 years of the same address, was leaving the hotel premises without the said man and when confronted and taken back to the hotel room, they discovered that the man was lying on the bed unconscious.





“Upon receipt of the complaint, the scene was visited by police patrol team attached to ‘B’ Division led by the DPO, Odion Ekeinde, and the victim was rushed to the Apex Hospital, Awka, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.





The woman alleged that the victim collapsed while making love to her. She was subsequently arrested and the case is under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident





The remains of the deceased had been deposited in a morgue for autopsy.

