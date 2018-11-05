$5m Bribe Allegation:Court Stops Kano Assembly From Further Probing Of Ganduje

Published:





A State High Court sitting in Kano has issued an interim injunction restraining the Kano State House of Assembly from investigating the bribery allegation against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.





The presiding judge, Justice A.T. Badamasi gave the order on Monday while ruling on an ex-parte application by one Muhammad Zubair, the National Coordinator of ‘Lawyers for Sustainable Democration of Nigeria’. Justice Badamasi granted the application filed on behalf of the plaintiff by his counsel, Mr Nuraini Jimoh.





Joined as defendants in the suit are the Kano State House of Assembly, the House committee investigating the allegation against Governor Ganduje, and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state. He held that the respondents were served before the close of work today while the hearing of the case should be accelerated.





Justice Badamasi also issued a four-day ultimatum for the respondents to respond to the application and ordered the parties involved to ‘maintain status quo ante’ pending the hearing of the motion on notice. He thereafter adjourned the case till Monday next week for the hearing.

