50 Year Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting His Neighbor's 10 Year Old Daughter

A 50-year-old man from Niger Republic has been arrested for allegedly fingering a 10-year-old daughter of his neighbour at Abule Egba area of Lagos.





The suspect, Lukman Haruna, was reportedly arrested on November 2 based on information received from a neighbour.





It was gathered that the complainant, one Mrs. Abali, reported the case to the police after she discovered stains of blood around the girl’s private part.





Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect before journalists on Monday, said the case is being investigated at the Gender Unit of the command.





Edgal said during preliminary interrogation, the victim told the police that the suspect had been fingering her private for quite some time.





He said the victim was taken to a hospital where medical examination carried out revealed that the victim had been abused severally in the past.





“The victim identified the suspect as the one responsible for her predicament,” Edgal said.





The police boss added that as soon as investigation is concluded by the Gender Unit of the command, the suspect would be charged to court.

