4 More Bodies Recovered From Rivers State 7-Storey Collapsed Building

Published:





Four more bodies have been removed from the rubbles of the 7-storey building that collapsed at Woji Road, New GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Friday November 23rd.





The buidling which was under construction, crumbled with some many artisans and engineers trapped in it.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813









Family members of those suspects to still be in the rubbles, have been keeping vigil at the site with hopes that their loved ones would be rescued alive.





The state government says it would leave no stone unturn to ensure that those trapped are rescued alive. Meanwhile an investigation into the cause of the collapse has been launched.

Share This