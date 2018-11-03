32 Years Old Man Arrested For Raping His Mother,Mother Inlaw In Kaduna

A 32-year-old man who had been raping women in his community including his own mother has at last been arrested by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Squad.



Thirty-two-year-old Shekari David who the police described as a serial rapist has been arrested for allegedly raping his own mother and his mother-in-law in Kaduna.



The suspect, according to the police, took advantage of the 24 hour curfew imposed by the state government to carry out the crime.



The suspect was arrested after news of his escapades was brought before the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, who mandated the Commander of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, (IRT) to investigate the matter.





It was learnt that aside being a serial rapist, the suspect was on the wanted list for various crimes ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping.



The police said David was at the head of most of the robberies and cases of rape around Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



The police said the suspect blamed drunkenness for his actions but if found guilty may spend over 10 years in prison.



In his confessional statement to the police, he admitted raping his own mother and mother-in-law on two different occasions.



He said on both occasions, he rapped his 65-year-old mother in the middle of the night.



He also told the police that his wife had abandoned him for another man because of the situation.



David explained to his interrogators that he does not know what came over him when he gets drunk.



“I am a farmer and I was once married but my wife abandoned me due to my penchant for raping older women. I don’t know if I am under a spell but whenever I am drunk a spirit comes into me and I will be going around looking for women. I have been beaten over this issue severally and I can’t still control myself.



“I raped my mother during our last Moroha Festival, after I got drunk. I couldn’t find any older woman to rape and when I got home I found my mother sleeping and I raped her, penetrating her forcefully. My mother screamed when she saw me on top of her and our neighbors gathered. Everyone saw that I was drunk and when I became sober I begged for her forgiveness. When my wife heard about it she was angry and she left the house. She went back to her parents and later got married to another man. Not long after then, I attended another festival in my wife’s community known as Mahuta. I became drunk again. I staggered to my ex-wife mother’s house and I found her sleeping, then I raped her but the woman woke up and shouted. People came around and caught me. I was given the beating of my life,” he added.



The Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed that David ran into trouble recently when some IRT operatives deployed to Kaduna State to combat the high rate of kidnapping, armed robbery and violence crime, got information that he and members of his gang who specialized in robbing motorcyclists at gun point, were planning to carry out an operation around Kaura Local Government headquarters.



He explained that David was arrested through the aid of some vigilante members in his hideout in Manchok area of the local government.



He said one of the motorcycles which he snatched from its owner was also recovered from him.