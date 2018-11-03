3 People Dead, Several Injured As Birthday Party Turn Bloody

Published:





The Bauchi State police command have confirmed that three persons were killed and eight others injured in a clash that erupted at a birthday party on Sunday night in Lushi Ward in Bauchi.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the incident saying that 75 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash.





He said that two houses were burnt during the incident and that the situation has been brought under control. He also said that investigation was going on to get to the root of the crisis.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





According to Abubakar, the crisis started following a misunderstanding among some youths at a birthday party in Kusu area of Sakani which later spread to other parts of Yelwa Ward.





An eye witness said that the incident might have started when two young men fought over a young lady at the venue of the birthday party. According to him, a federal civil servant who worked at the Federal Secretariat in Bauchi, was suspected to be among those killed during the fight.









He said the victim had earlier relocated his family to a safe area following tension in the area, but was killed on his return by the irate youths who also burnt the deceased’s house.

Share This