22 Year Old Mother Strangles Her Baby, Disposes Body At Dump Site

Published:





A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Kenya after she strangled her one-year-old son and disposed of his body at a dumpsite.





According to The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI Kenya, Mercy Chepngeno was arrested on Saturday, in Kuresoi by Homicide Detectives.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





She confessed to strangling the child and dumping the body at the Kenya Meteorological Department Staff Quarters’ dumpsite where she had worked as a house help for a few days.





The suspect will be arraigned in court after necessary police action and be charged with infanticide contrary to section 210 of the Penal Code.

Share This