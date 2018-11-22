Sunday, 4 November 2018

22 Year Old Mother Strangles Her Baby, Disposes Body At Dump Site

Published: November 04, 2018

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in Kenya after she strangled her one-year-old son and disposed of his body at a dumpsite.

According to The Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI Kenya, Mercy Chepngeno was arrested on Saturday, in Kuresoi by Homicide Detectives. 


She confessed to strangling the child and dumping the body at the Kenya Meteorological Department Staff Quarters’ dumpsite where she had worked as a house help for a few days. 

The suspect will be arraigned in court after necessary police action and be charged with infanticide contrary to section 210 of the Penal Code.

Abiola Alaba Peters

