Yesterday Thursday 1st November 2018, Olujonwon Obasanjo, son of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, paiid a courtesy visit to President Buhari at the State House, Abuja.





This comes after he declared his support for the president a few weeks ago and promised to work towards his re-election even though his dad has publicly endorsed Atiku Abubakar.





