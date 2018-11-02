2019:APC Has Lost Five Million Voters Already Because Of Oshiomole...Okorocha

Published:





Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, after a brief meeting the president Buhari, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress has lost about five million voters since the inception of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.





He claimed that the party had this high numbers of members due to Oshiomhole’s highhandedness.





Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, said he had since discovered that the party chairman acted without the backing of the President.





He said his investigation had shown that there was no directive from the President for the party chairman to act illegally as witnessed in some states.





Okorocha said he had also discovered that Oshiomhole was not under any instruction to replace candidates who won primary elections with others who did not win.





He urged the party chairman to learn to respect the rule of law and obey court orders where they apply.





“This issue of treating court orders as tissue papers must stop. It doesn’t reflect the image of our party.





“Oshiomhole must act quickly to fix the integrity of this party because his coming in ought to have brought joy into the party and not sadness,” Okorocha said.





The governor said Oshiomhole should be called to order.

