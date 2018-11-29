2019: Why I Am Supporting Buhari - Obasanjo's Son

Published:





The National Coordinator of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Olajuwon Obasanjo has said no one can fault President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity.





The son of the former president said this while addressing reporters in Abuja on Wednesday.





He said Buhari stood above his peers in the administration of the nation’s finances and resources.





Obasanjo said: “Buhari believes in promoting Nigerian youths which is the basis of forming this association (BYO).





"This government has empowered the youths to go into farming and other entrepreneurship.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"This government is laying a good foundation for an expanded economic base and infrastructure development.”





He refused to compare the regime of his father with the current administration, saying both operated under different situations.





"I’m here as an individual, adult, and someone who believes in this government. Politics can’t separate me and my father. We are still one loving family; our relationship is cordial,” he said.





"Politics is meant to unite us. It is important we rise above ethnicity, religious bigotry, and primordial sentiments,” Obasanjo said.

Share This