2019: PDP Spreading Fake News To Attract Voters - APC

Published:





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is damaged as it accused the party of churning out fake news to mislead Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.





Spokesman for the APC Lanre Issa-Onilu made this known on Wednesday while declaring support for efforts aimed at checking the spread of fake news.





“The consequences of fake news are often dire as it inflames perceived divisions in our communities, fuels hate speech, leads to violence and distorts democratic processes, among others,” he said.





“Disturbingly, the country’s main opposition – Peoples Democratic Party – and its discredited agents have continued to deploy the loathsome strategy of fake news, misinformation and distortion of facts as focal campaign strategies for the 2019 elections,” the party said.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He also said, “It is instructive to the electorate that no lessons have been learnt by the prodigal party. It is indeed clear to the electorate that the PDP is not a party to either be trusted or taken seriously as it has missed out on the opportunity to apologise and show remorse for the cruelty it wrought on our country while in power. What we witness instead is its weekly disgraceful and embarrassing shadow chasing through fake news and spurious allegations.





“PDP cannot pull the wool over the eyes of the good people of this country. It can cry wolf for all it cares, Nigerians won’t be deceived. PDP remains a damaged product showing no regret for its retrogressive old practices which brought the country to its knees in terms of our infrastructure, economy, security, values and standing among nations of the world.”

Share This