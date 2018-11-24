2019: I Will Deliver Free And Fair Elections - Buhari Assures Nigerians

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reassured Nigerians that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 will be free and fair.





Buhari gave the assurance in Jos at the graduation ceremony of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, KURU.





“We as a government also wish to reiterate our commitment to ensuring that the elections are free, fair and credible as part of measures to deepen our democracy,





“As we prepare for the forthcoming elections in 2019, Nigerians are once again enjoined to exercise their civic obligation as stakeholders in our development project,” he said.





The president who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Brig.- Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) said that his administration was committed to good governance.





Buhari stated that the inherited circumstances put them under extreme difficulty, particularly when measured against the expectations of Nigerians who voted for them expecting a better governance.





He pointed out that the Federal Government developed and implemented some policies that would quickly get the country out of the unsavoury situation.





“We will not allow few evil forces in our midst whose only agenda is to attain political power by inciting hate and intolerance among the citizens.





“They exploit and manipulate the fault lines in the society to destroy our collective peace, mutual coexistence and social harmony.





“They think that they will change the narrative, and the people would not ask them to account for what they looted from the commonwealth” he added.

