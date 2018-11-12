2019: Governor Tambuwal Name Missing In INEC's Final List

Published:





Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state is reportedly not on the list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 governorship polls.





It was learned that the electoral umpire listed Manir Dan’iya as the governorship candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Tambuwal, who was Speaker of the House of Representatives during the last administration, had contested the PDP presidential primary,) where he came second.





“We have given the governorship ticket to Aminu Tambuwal to be our candidate in Sokoto State next year,” a source in the PDP had said after the primary, which was won by former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Share This