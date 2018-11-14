2019 General Elections May Be Scuttled By Desperate Politicians - CAN

Published:





Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Tuesday said desperation of politicians may jeopardize the conduct of the 2019 general election.





Speaking at the Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa, the cleric also appealed to politicians to stop the violence and killings in the country.





Received by Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, Real Admiral John Jonah (rtd), Ayokunle said the church was praying for God to rule over the affairs of Nigeria ahead of the election.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He said, ”Nigeria has to maintain peace and order to ensure free and fair election in 2019.





“From the intra-party election, the kind of desperation we see in our politician is quite unacceptable and give us palpable fear that if care is not taken, the people may set the nation on fire, God forbid.





“The church says no to any kind of violence and manipulation in this forthcoming election. And in line with that, we are not only speaking, we have decided to register with INEC as election observers.”

Share This