2019: Doyin Okupe’s Son Joins Buhari Campaign Team

Ditan, son of former presidential media aide under Jonathan administration, Doyin Okupe, has declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project.





Doyin Okupe is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and supports the party’s flagbearer Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidency.





In a letter he sent to Festus Keyamo, Buhari’s campaign spokesperson, the young Okupe, who is a lawyer, pleaded to join the campaign team of Buhari to ensure the president’s victory in 2019.





He described Buhari as the best candidate for the top job, adding that everything must be done to prevent the PDP and its cohorts from returning to power next year.





Reacting to his son’s decison to join the Buhari campaign team, Okupe tweeted: ”Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK & did post graduate in law at d London school of economics. We both hv had serious issues in the last 5yrs. This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck.”





In his post on Twitter, Keyamo wrote: ”Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children”





Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children pic.twitter.com/U5QPiQVQ3X





— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 8, 2018

