2019: Buhari Undecided, As Atiku, Duke Confirms Readiness For Presidential Debate On Jan 19

President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to take a decision on whether he will take part or not in the presidential debate slated for January 19, 2019 by the Nigeria Election Debate Group.





But the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party said their candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Donald Duke respectively, would take part in the debate.





The Chairman of the Nigeria Election Debate Group, Mr John Momoh, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the group had fixed January 19, 2019 for a debate for presidential candidates of different political parties taking part in the 2019 elections.





Momoh, who is also the chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, said the debate series would, however, start on December 14, 2018 when vice presidential candidates are billed to take their turns.





He added that the debates would hold at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, and would be broadcast live by all BON members.





He said the debate would focus on the nation's economy, electricity, job creation, health care, education and security, among others.





Meanwhile, the spokesman for Buhari Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), said no decision had been taken on whether Buhari would participate in the debate or not.





He said once a decision was taken on the matter, it would be made public.





"I am not the only one that will take that decision. When that time comes, all those concerned will sit down and take a decision on that and we shall make our decision public” Keyamo said.





Source: Punch

