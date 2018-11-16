2019: Buhari Is Now Jittery Over Atiku's Endorsements .. PDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the overwhelming acceptance its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, received in the South East on November 14th, is a manifestation of what awaits him in all the geo-political zones across the country.





According to the party, this acceptance demonstrates the settled resolve of Nigerians across board to vote out the incompetent President Muhammadu Buhari administration because of its manifest failures in governance.





The party in a statement released by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan this evening, said it is aware of how this acceptance has sent jitters to the APC and President Buhari having belied claims that Mr President and the APC were making inroads into the Southeast.





With the assemblage of all leaders of note in every sector from all the five states of the Southeast receiving our candidate, it is settled that President Buhari and the APC do not have any support in the zone.





This acceptance could not have been less significant because the Buhari-led APC administration has no achievement, of any sort, in the entire zone.





The PDP commends the people of the Southeast and Nigerians in general for their courage in collectively resolving to rally with Atiku and our other candidates to rescue our nation from shackles of the Buhari administration and return her to the path of good governance, national cohesion and economic prosperity'' the statement in part read.

