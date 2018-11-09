2019: Atiku's Children May Support Buhari - Presidency

Published:





Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the “children” of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, may support his principal in the 2019 elections.





According to Onochie, the “adult children” may support Buhari and start shouting “Sai Buhari.”





Onochie made this known as a son of a PDP chieftain Doyin Okupe, Ditan, joined the Buhari Campaign Organisation.





“Good job @fkeyamo,” she tweeted.





“It’s fantastic to see the younger generation of iconic corrupt moguls, embracing the anti-corruption team. There’s a great future for Nigeria.





“It won’t be shocking to see Alh. Atiku Abubakar’s adult children shouting, “Sai Bahari. #SaiBaba2019.”

