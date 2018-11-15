2019: APC Speaks On Igbo Leaders Atiku/Obi Endorsement

Published:





The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the endorsement of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi as presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2019 Presidential election by South-East leaders does not hold water.





South-East leaders endorsed Abubakar and Obi in Enugu on Wednesday.





However, reacting to the decision which was taken by Southeast elders, comprising political, traditional and religious leaders as well as women groups, the APC described it as “an attempt to sell a discredited party to Igbo people.”





According to the party’s spokesman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the endorsement was an affront on the mentality of the Igbo who, he said, were victims of PDP’s 16 years of ‘misrule’.





His words: “The APC considers Atiku and his PDP co-travellers as people who have lost any sense of shame.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The purported endorsement of Atiku and PDP by some leaders of the South East for the 2019 general elections is an affront on the Igbo people who were frontline victims of the 16 years of the PDP misrule.





“It will be interesting to know what the PDP will be telling the Igbo people during the campaign.





“The South East people have three and half years of visible progress in terms of massive infrastructure and the thousands of common people who are benefiting from the social programme investments under APC to compare to the PDP’s 16 years of retrogression.





“We in APC are confident that the Igbo won’t be fooled by any group, by whatever name, to sell a thoroughly discredited party like the PDP to the very discerning Igbo people.”

Share This