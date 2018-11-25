Sunday, 25 November 2018

2017 NLNG Winner Prize In Literature Ikeogu Ike Is Dead..Read What He Wrote About His Own Death

Published: November 25, 2018
The 2017 NLNG Winner Prize in Literature Ikeogu Ike is dead .
 
The  brilliant author according to information reaching CKN News died in the late hours of Saturday 24th November 2018 after a brief illness at National Hospital Abuja.

 And he wrote this about himself on his social media handle of 16th September 2018

 "My Epitaph 

 Here lies a man who loved virtue and art,
And gave to both his fortunes and his heart. 

 Ikeogu Oke 
(1967 - )"

 More details later

