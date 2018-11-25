2017 NLNG Winner Prize In Literature Ikeogu Ike Is Dead..Read What He Wrote About His Own Death

The 2017 NLNG Winner Prize in Literature Ikeogu Ike is dead .



The brilliant author according to information reaching CKN News died in the late hours of Saturday 24th November 2018 after a brief illness at National Hospital Abuja.





And he wrote this about himself on his social media handle of 16th September 2018





"My Epitaph





Here lies a man who loved virtue and art,

And gave to both his fortunes and his heart.





Ikeogu Oke

(1967 - )"



More details later