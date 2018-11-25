2017 NLNG Winner Prize In Literature Ikeogu Ike Is Dead..Read What He Wrote About His Own Death

The 2017 NLNG Winner Prize in Literature Ikeogu Ike is dead .
The brilliant author according to information reaching CKN News died in the late hours of Saturday 24th November 2018 after a brief illness at National Hospital Abuja.
And he wrote this about himself on his social media handle of 16th September 2018
"My Epitaph
Here lies a man who loved virtue and art,
And gave to both his fortunes and his heart.
Ikeogu Oke
(1967 - )"
More details later
