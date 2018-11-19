19 Years Old Boy Caught With Human Parts Of 4 Years Old Boy In Anambra State

A teenager was caught with a bottle of blood, severed genitals, and the fingers of a four-year-old boy in Awka.
Sunday Onwebenyi, from Emeziaka, Mgbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was referred to a spiritual house in Awka by one Ms Blessing Eze. There, Sunday was allegedly told to get the body parts of a child for money rituals.
The ritualist was able to get the items but was apprehended before he could hand it over to the spiritual house. He reportedly confessed to abducting and killing a 4-year-old child, in connivance with some other suspects from the said location.
He has since been handed over to the police authorities.
