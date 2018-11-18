18 Years Old Boy Kills Mother For Money Rituals In Edo State

Published:

The Police in Edo said they had arrested an 18-year-old boy who allegedly killed his mother for suspected ritual purposes.



The suspect, with other suspected criminals arrested by the command, was presented to newsmen by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, in Benin on Wednesday.



The boy told journalists that he carried out the act after consulting a spiritualist who promised to make him rich.



He confessed to strangling his mother at 5 a.m. on October 10 in Ologbo, near Benin, while the woman was asleep.



He said that he also had sexual intercourse with her corpse for two days, as instructed by the spiritualist.



The suspect disclosed that luck ran out on him as he was arrested when his grandmother, who became suspicious of him, raised the alarm.



Also arrested by the command, according to the Police Commissioner, are two suspected cult members who allegedly gang-raped a girl that was being initiated into their group.



He added that a 21-year-old man from Bayelsa State was also arrested for robbing a lady of N1,450.



Kokumo said that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were completed.



(NAN)

