16 Years Old Boy Confess Killing Girlfrend Because She Dated His Brother

Sixteen-year-old Idrisu Muhammadu of Evutagi village in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested for allegedly killing one Fatima Isah of the same address.



Muhammadu allegedly killed his girlfriend for having an affair with his elder brother.



It was learnt that the suspect allegedly killed his former lover after her father, Isah Evutagi, decided to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to another man.



It was gathered on Tuesday indicated that Muhammadu had earlier threatened to kill his victim if she did not marry him.



It was learnt that the father of the deceased reported the threat to the police about three years ago.



The suspect said that he and his elder brother had been contending for Fatimah’s love.



He stated, “I told my brother to leave Fatimah for me because I planned to marry her, but he would not listen to me and he kept on seeing her until one day, I lost my temper and killed her.



“Look at what it has resulted to; I am now a murderer. I am going to spend all my life in jail from the age of 16; it is unfortunate.”



The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed that he killed his victim with a cutlass, adding that he had previously threatened to kill the lady if she did not stop seeing his brother.



The police spokesperson added that the suspect would be arraigned in court after investigation.

