Your Fate Lies With APC Delegates - El Rufai Replies Shehu Sani

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the fate of Senator Shehu Sani, (APC-Kaduna Central) lies in the hands of the delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.





Speaking to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, the governor described the president as a democrat who is against imposition.





El-Rufai said: “The president restated his position that he is a democrat; a product of elections and he has never encouraged non-election.





“He has never supported imposition and he has never asked anyone to grant anybody automatic tickets; the position was restated yesterday to the progressive governor’s forum and he told me this and said he will take necessary steps to communicate this very clearly to the party leadership.





“It is not me; I only have one vote as the governor of the state; it is up to the delegates in the Kaduna State APC to vote for Shehu Sani or vote for other candidates but what democracy said is that every person should be given a chance to contest.





“Shehu Sani has done things against the interest of the people of Kaduna state and it is time for him to explain why he did what he did and ask the delegates to vote for him but to avoid facing the consequences of your actions by getting what is called automatic ticket is a recipe to losing the election to other parties.”

