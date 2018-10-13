Young Nigerian Bags International Bar Association Human Rights Award In Rome

Published:

Share This

Nigerian born Adeola Austin Oyinlade declared winner of 2018 International Bar Association (IBA) Human Rights Award in Rome, Italy on (Friday 12, 2018).It was a great honour for Bar Oyinlade to be singled out among thousand of lawyers across the world for his human rights work. Aside hundreds of lawyers from many part of the world in the hall where the award was presented, Nigerian lawyers including Attorney Generals and Justices of the Nigerian High Court were also present in the hall including the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association with loud ovation.From his humble beginnings in Oke Aro, Akure in Ondo State, he has become the First Nigerian ever and second African win the award after Mr. Sizor from South Africa nominated by Nelson Mandela clinched it many years ago.Myself, my family, entire Akure Kingdom and Nigerians worldwide celebrate this great global achievement with you and thanks to God Almighty who made this possible. This one that is beyond "man know man".About Adeola Austin Oyinlade :Adeola was born in Akure, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Nigeria about 37 years ago raised in his father's house at Oke-Aro area of Akure, in Ondo state.He completed his Primary school Leaving Certificate at Irotitun Community Primary School, Akure, Ondo state in 1992. He proceeded to C.A.C Adu Memorial High School and Akure Secondary Commercial School, Akure for his Senior Secondary School Education between 1993 and 1998. He sat for the first ever National Examination Council (NECO) Exam in 2000 at the Community High School, Isharun, Ondo state.While writing his secondary school certificate examination in 1998 at Akure Secondary Commercial School in Akure, he lost his dad, the bread winner of his family. His radio talent was discovered by the duo of Ayo Omotosho and Ige Jongbo who were ace broadcasters in Akure, Ondo state and recommended him as a radio presenter to OSRC 96.5FM Akure, in 2001.After about six years of working on radio (O.S.R.C 96.5 FM and FRCN Positive 102.5 fm both in Akure) between 2001 and 2006, he moved to UNILAG 103.1 FM when he gained admission to study law in the University of Lagos, where he produced and presented many radio programmes and the award-winning 'Know Your Constitution' designed to simplify law in force to the understanding of the ordinary man on the street in Lagos, Nigeria.Today, Adeola is a Nigerian lawyer, human rights and International Law expert, international speaker and United Nations Young Ambassador for Peace.He is a consultant to the African Union Commission (Youth Division) on the implementation of African Youth Charter, resource person to UNESCO, UNDP and many other international and intergovernmental organizations.He uses law as a tool of social engineering and problem-solving across Nigeria and Africa.