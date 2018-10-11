You Lied, An Agreement Was Reached With FG On New Minimum Wage - Labour Tells Ngige

Published:





The Organised Labour has faulted the claims of the Federal Government that it had not reached an agreement on the national minimum wage with the labour leaders.





In a statement on Wednesday, jointly signed by the union leaders, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, Comrade Bala Bobboi Kaigama and Comrade Joe Ajaero, the organised labour leaders insisted that the tripartite committee had concluded its work, contrary to the claims of the Federal Government.





The labour leaders also stated that that the committee had adopted a figure through a formal motion moved, seconded and adopted in the absence of any counter motion.





"Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige claiming that no amount has been agreed by the Tripartite Committee as recommendation to government,” stated the labour leaders in the statement issued.





"The report further claimed that the Minister said that government was still negotiating with Labour.“It is rather unfortunate and sad if, indeed, the Honourable Minister made those statements.





"For the avoidance of doubt, Organised Labour representatives wish to state unequivocally that the Tripartite Committee concluded its work, adopted a figure through a formal motion moved, seconded and adopted in the absence of any counter motion.





"This was after a thorough debate of a report from the sub-committee figure, chaired by Senator Ngige himself, which presented four scenarios for consideration,” the statement read in part.





The labour leaders further explained that the “sub-committee worked on the basis of a figure proposed by the Federal Government, figures proposed by a number of state governments as well as proposals submitted by the Organised Private Sector and Organised Labour”.





Also, according to them, the committee formally adjourned its sitting with a decision that a date will be communicated to members for the signing of the report and submission of same to President Buhari.





The labour leaders said they were displeased with what they described as an attempt to delay the processes needed to promulgate a new National Minimum Wage.





They, therefore, called on the government to take immediate necessary steps to ensure the enactment of a new National Minimum Wage, adding that if immediate action is not taken, they cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony.

